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Bloomberg: Tron, Tether and TRM Quietly Ended Their T3 Crime Unit Before the Binance Hack
By BitcoinInsider Editorial Desk,2 days ago
Tron, Tether and the blockchain-analytics firm TRM Labs quietly ended their joint T3 Financial Crime Unit in late August, about two months before the Binance theft that drained roughly $6.3 billion, according to a Bloomberg report published on Wednesday. We have not read Bloomberg’s article directly; this account relies on coverage of it by Bitcoin Magazine, which cites the Bloomberg report and public statements from the companies.