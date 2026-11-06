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No. 3 Parkside Secured Fifth Consecutive Battle of the Sake Bottle Victory
8 days ago
KENOSHA, Wis. – No. 3 Parkside Wrestling secured its fifth consecutive Battle of the Sake Bottle victory with a 27-13 win over No. 19 Wisconsin-Whitewater on Wednesday night. The Rangers delivered strong performances throughout the lineup, highlighted by victories from No. 2 Sullivan Ramos and No. 3 Cooper Caraway, to claim the rivalry win and improve to 29-8 all-time against the Warhawks.