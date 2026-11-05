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TN: ABB to Expand Industrial Connections & Solutions Facility to New Location in McNairy Co., With 227 Jobs
8 days ago
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Deputy Gov. and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter and ABB officials announced the company will relocate and expand operations of its Industrial Connections & Solutions facility in McNairy County. ABB will create 227 new jobs and invest $50 million in Selmer,...