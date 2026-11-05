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macOS 27.3 reportedly closes eMudhra certificate gap
By Switching to Mac Staff,3 days ago
November 5, 2026. Reports say macOS 27.3 developer beta 1 closes a gap in Apple’s block of compromised eMudhra certificates. Apple says Safari, Mail, and apps that use its networking and security frameworks already have automatic protection. The reported beta fix targets some command-line tools. It doesn’t cover every app’s certificate store, and macOS 27.3 has no confirmed public release.