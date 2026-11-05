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Russia-linked hackers target unpatched iPhones and Android phones
By Switching to Mac Staff,3 days ago
On November 4, 2026, security reporting described attacks on Safari on iPhones and Chrome on Android phones. Attackers used compromised or impersonated websites, and researchers spotted the activity in mid-October. Apple lists parallel supported iPhone software releases dated October 26. The reporting doesn’t specify the software-update status of every compromised device, so it offers no reason to buy a new phone.