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Time Machine in macOS 27: How to Move Backups Off a Time Capsule or AFP Share to a NAS or Another Mac
By Switching to Mac Staff,4 days ago
Your Mac updated to macOS 27, and now your Time Machine backups to your AirPort Time Capsule or older NAS have stopped. Maybe the disk has vanished from the backup list, or the “latest backup” date just stopped changing. Don’t panic: your old backups are still there. macOS 27 simply no longer supports Time Machine over AFP, the older network protocol those devices use.