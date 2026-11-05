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LA: Copado Establishes Global Headquarters in New Orleans, to Create 136 Direct and Indirect Jobs
8 days ago
Copado, Inc., an enterprise software company that uses agentic automation to help businesses develop, test and deploy software applications faster and more efficiently, announced it will invest $1 million to establish its global headquarters in New Orleans, less than two years after launching its first Louisiana operation. The move positions New Orleans at the center of Copado’s global strategy and reinforces the company’s long-term commitment to Louisiana’s talent and technology economy.
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