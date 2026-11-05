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Make Plans to Attend Cumberland County Veterans Parade, Saturday, November 7 in Downtown Crossville!
By Ronni Chase,7 days ago
Don’t miss the Cumberland County Veterans Parade this Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. in downtown Crossville. Korean War Veterans will be the Grand Marshals and will ride on a special bus to lead off the Parade. This year’s Veterans Parade has a lot of entries including the 129th Army Band of the Tennessee Army National Guard, the CCHS Jet Pride Marching Band, Stone Memorial High School Band and the Rugby Cornet Band. The Veterans Parade begins at Cumberland County High School and will travel up Stanley Street to Main Street and will end at Crossville First Methodist Church.