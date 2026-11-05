undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ag pest control course set for Nov. 18
4 days ago
Preregister before Nov. 11 for fall commercial pesticide applicator CIC. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Greene County will host an Ag Pest Control Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators Wednesday, Nov. 18. The program, provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP), is available at office locations across Iowa.