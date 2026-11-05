undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
2027 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule: reaction from accountable care, specialty and medical group leaders
4 days ago
Nine groups on what the final 2027 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule could mean for health systems. Accountable care groups are praising the final 2027 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule, while medical groups and specialty societies are focused on payment cuts that take effect Jan. 1. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) finalized the rule Nov. 4. Here is how groups responded, starting with the accountable care provisions that matter to health systems.