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Kayaköy Was Emptied in a Population Exchange and Left to Stand Empty
4 days ago
There is a hillside above the Turkish coast near Fethiye covered in roughly 500 roofless stone houses. They are not ancient ruins. People lived in them until 1923, when a treaty between Greece and Turkey required everyone in the village to leave. The houses were in good condition when they emptied. Turkey resettled Muslim families from Greece in the area, and those families largely did not move into Kayaköy. So the village stayed empty, and it has stayed empty for more than a century. That is the unusual part. Most abandoned places lose a fight with something. This one simply had nobody left willing to take it.