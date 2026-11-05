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Craco Is an Abandoned Italian Hill Town That Became a Film Set
3 days ago
If you have seen The Passion of the Christ, you have seen Craco. The scene where Judas hangs himself was shot there. So were parts of Quantum of Solace, The Nativity Story, and a long list of other productions going back to the 1970s. Directors keep coming because Craco looks like a medieval town that time forgot. It sits on a clay ridge in Basilicata with nothing modern anywhere in the frame. It looks that way because everybody left. And the reason everybody left is that the town accidentally destroyed itself.