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Monowi, Nebraska Has One Resident and She Is Also the Mayor
3 days ago
There is an incorporated village in northern Nebraska with a population of one. Her name is Elsie Eiler, and she is the mayor. She is also the clerk, the treasurer, the librarian, and the bartender. Every year she files a municipal road plan with the state of Nebraska so the village keeps its funding for four streetlights. Every year she grants herself a liquor license for the bar she owns. Then she pays taxes to herself, because she is the one collecting them. Monowi is a real town and all of this is real paperwork.
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