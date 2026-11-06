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Cape Region voters show up at polls
By Editorials,9 days ago
Delaware voters sent a message in Tuesday’s general election. Democrats flipped three seats in the state House, giving the party 30 of the chamber’s 41 seats and a supermajority. The result allows Democrats greater scope to advance their priorities, but it also puts more responsibility on them to govern thoughtfully, listen to opposing viewpoints and deliver results for residents.