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50/50 Quarter- Pound Smash Burgers
9 days ago
This is my creative way of enjoying slightly healthier burgers. The recipe is super simple to put together, but does require 8 hours of resting time to help the tofu and beef meld in flavor and texture (if the process is rushed, you may end up with crumbly patties). It’s very important to use 80/20 beef and nothing leaner than that, since the patties are already half tofu, and you need the fat to prevent dry burgers. The thinly sliced onions caramelize in the beef drippings and add nice sweetness. These don’t (and shouldn’t) taste like 100 percent beef burgers, but once they’re assembled with all the fixin’s, they really can satisfy that burger craving. / Serves 4.