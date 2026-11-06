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The Ultimate Spanish Tortilla
9 days ago
I’ve been making tortilla española on the regular for decades and at this point I’ve tried just about everything: cutting the potatoes into both chunks and slices, deep-frying them and poaching them, stirring the egg mixture and not. This recipe is the culmination of all that trial and error, to give you the best possible texture and flavor, without driving you crazy with the amount of work involved.