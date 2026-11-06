undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Letter to the editor: Trump knows his audience
By Tribune-Review,9 days ago
Whenever I tell myself that there can’t be anyone left who is stupid enough to still support Donald Trump, someone writes a pro-Trump letter in this column and I say, “Oh yeah, right.” It becomes instantly clear why they would think a man who graduated 364 out of 366 at a school his dad paid for him to get into, where Professor William T. Kelley called him the dumbest (with a b) student he ever had and constantly confuses cognitive tests with IQ tests is the smartest man in the world. Jethro Bodine must have ran a close second. Incidentally, if you think a cognitive test is the same as an IQ test, you’ve failed both.