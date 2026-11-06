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MLFNOW! on MyOutdoorTV: Toyota Series Championship Presented by Phoenix Boats on Pickwick Lake, Tenn.
9 days ago
Nearly 400 Bass Anglers Compete for up to $235,000 + REDCREST 2027 Qualification. Streaming live on MLFNOW! on MyOutdoorTV, from Counce, Tennessee, is the 2026 Major League Fishing (MLF) Toyota Series Championship presented by Phoenix Boats. The nation's best Toyota Series pros and international anglers will compete for a top award of up to $235,000 cash, including the lucrative $35,000 Phoenix MLF Bonus, and the winning pro also qualifies for REDCREST 2027 – Major League Fishing's most prestigious event.