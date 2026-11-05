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Salem-Keizer Junior High/Middle School Publications at the WHC
6 days ago
The Willamette Heritage Center cares for many publications from Junior High and later Middle Schools in the Salem-Keizer School District. This page provides an overview of materials held by center for reference purposes. Access to these publications is available through the Willamette Heritage Center Research Library. This guide is limited to Yearbooks and School Newspapers or Magazines published by the student body for students grades 6-8.