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THE FINALS Update 12.2.0 Buffs Medium Weapons Against 175 HP Lights
By Ivy Santiago,8 days ago
Stockholm is where THE FINALS plans to put its Contestants on a real stage, with no vault to steal and no cashout to defend. Embark Studios announced a Cosplay Showcase at The Grand Major 2026 (TGM26) at DreamHack Stockholm in the Update 12.2.0 notes on Thursday, November 5. The same update refreshes the Store and buffs Medium weapons against 175 HP Lights.