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Despite Few Local Election Day Shocks, National Results Ripple into the 413…
By wmasspi,9 days ago
EAST LONGMEADOW—Echoing much of the nation and sticking to its preferences, Massachusetts voters overwhelmingly reelected Democrats up and down the ballot. Even challengers who eschewed the GOP label faltered. Governor Maura Healey and Senator Ed Markey, who topped the ticket, stomped their opponents on the way to new terms. Both were declared the winners almost immediately. Down ballot, it was not quite instantaneous.