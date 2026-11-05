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she’s green brings dreamy indie rock to Kansas City’s recordBar
By Ash Hunt,7 days ago
The floor was already shaking when I first stepped into recordBar in Kansas City, Missouri, on Nov. 2 to see she’s green. That was the work of the instrumentals from one of the openers, Starling, who brought a powerful rock sound to the stage, setting the tone for the evening. But as the night unfolded, it became pretty clear to me that this wasn’t your typical indie rock concert. Between dreamy instrumentals, ethereal vocals and a surprisingly relaxed crowd, Minneapolis-based she’s green offered an experience that felt almost otherworldly.