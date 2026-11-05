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City of Moscow has commenced the 2026 fall burning season
By Maddie Wright,6 days ago
The City of Moscow has officially begun the burning season for this fall, which will last from Oct. 16 to Dec. 13. Burning seasons have a wide range of benefits. It can be used to manage land, to reduce combustibles and help support ecosystems. Burning is an efficient type of nutrient cycling, where dead organic matter can be quickly returned to the soil. It also can create areas of different successional stages, which increases biodiversity. This season is only for garden waste, tree trimmings and brush. No written permit needs to be obtained to partake, but specific conditions must be met and followed, as listed below.