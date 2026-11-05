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Combating the declining enrollment rate
By Olivia Maggs,6 days ago
For the first time in five years, the University of Idaho is facing an enrollment decline in both domestic students and international students. Dean Kahler, vice provost for Strategic Enrollment Management, discussed some of the solutions that the university has put in place to combat the declining enrollment rate in an interview with the Argonaut. Leading this initiative is the changing of the testing requirements.