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Newly commissioned Army officer talks about her UI experience
By Abigail Hale,6 days ago
Heidi Sellmann, a newly commissioned Army Officer and University of Idaho alumni, attributes her journey in medicine to UI. After she finished her undergrad in Biology in 2022 from Lewis and Clark State College, Sellmann attended UI, achieving her masters in nutritional sciences in 2024, when she graduated. Now, Sellmann attends the University of Washington WWAMI program to continue her path to her medical degree.