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Wadsworth considers contract for water treatment capacity study
By Brooke Adams The Gazette,8 days ago
WADSWORTH — Wadsworth officials are taking another step toward increasing the city’s water treatment capacity, with Wadsworth City Council considering a contract of up to $296,000 for engineering design services related to a high-rate demonstration study. The study is intended to determine whether the city’s existing water treatment...