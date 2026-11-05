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Nithya Raman ousts Karen Bass to become next LA mayor
By Noah Goldberg,3 days ago
LOS ANGELES - Nithya Raman will be the next mayor of Los Angeles, making her the first challenger to defeat an incumbent L.A. mayor in more than two decades. Mayor Karen Bass called Raman on Thursday to concede the race after the latest tally from Tuesday’s election showed Raman with 52% of the vote compared with 48% for Bass, with 76% of the expected votes counted.