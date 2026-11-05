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Beyond beaches: Education tourism as Guam's next economic opportunity
By Sanghoon (Shane) Baek,3 days ago
Guam has long been a tropical paradise for visitors from neighboring countries. For generations, people have traveled to our island for honeymoons, family vacations, retirement trips, or simply a weekend getaway. However, we've also heard countless stories about the struggles of Guam's tourism industry since the COVID-19 pandemic began in...