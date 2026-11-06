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Construction Executive Gets Probation in Connecticut Bribery Case
By Envisionwise Website Service / LinkedUpRadio,9 days ago
Construction Executive Gets Probation in Connecticut Bribery Case. Construction executive Antonietta Roy has been sentenced to two years of probation for her role in bribing former Connecticut school construction official Kosta Diamantis. The sentence includes six months of home confinement and fifty hours of community service. Roy pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery in 2024 and testified against Diamantis last year. Prosecutors said she paid him and his daughter to influence the award of publicly funded school construction contracts to her company.