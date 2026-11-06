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Danbury Police Investigate Report of Driver Approaching Child
By Envisionwise Website Service / LinkedUpRadio,9 days ago
Danbury Police Investigate Report of Driver Approaching Child. Danbury police are investigating a report that a driver approached a child walking home on Bittersweet Drive and told him to get in. Police say the child did not enter the vehicle. The driver was described as an older white man. Danbury officers are working with Connecticut State Police, and residents can expect increased patrols in the area. Police have released a vehicle photo and ask anyone who recognizes it or has information to contact them.