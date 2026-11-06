undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Danbury PAL Raffle Offers Cash Prizes to Support Youth Programs
By Envisionwise Website Service / LinkedUpRadio,9 days ago
Danbury PAL Raffle Offers Cash Prizes to Support Youth Programs. Danbury PAL is holding a fundraising raffle to support its youth programs, with winning tickets drawn Tuesday, November 24. Prizes include five thousand dollars for the grand prize winner, one thousand dollars for second place, and five hundred dollars each for three additional winners. Proceeds support mentoring, athletics and recreation through PAL’s eighteen year-round youth programs. The organization says it serves more than nine hundred area families. Ticket information is available at Danbury PAL dot org.