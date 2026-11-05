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Maryland unveils new strategy, builds technical acquisition team to overhaul state IT procurement
By Keely Quinlan,6 days ago
Maryland’s Department of Information Technology (DoIT) is overhauling the state’s technology procurement process with a new strategic framework and technical acquisition team aimed at streamlining IT purchases, reducing costs and accelerating technology investments. The new framework, debuted Thursday by DoIT Secretary and State Chief Information Officer Katie Savage,...
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