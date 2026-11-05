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World music meets bluegrass at Penn State Abington free concert
6 days ago
ABINGTON, Pa. — Bring your family, friends, and neighbors to Penn State Abington on Wednesday evening, Nov. 11, and enjoy the eclectic sounds of Simple Gifts. The trio performs world music on bluegrass instruments and draws on an impressive variety of ethnic folk styles, including lively Irish jigs and down-home American reels to hard-driving Klezmer freilachs and haunting Romani melodies.