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Hip-Hop Legends Set to Headline Reunion Concert at Toyota Oakdale Theatre on Dec. 4th
By Maria Jackson 27 Magazine,8 days ago
Golden-era hip-hop royalty will take the stage at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, Connecticut on Friday, December 4, 2026, for the highly anticipated Hip-Hop Reunion Concert. Presented by prominent promoter Big Mike The Ruler, the event is a celebration of the genre’s foundational icons. The star-studded lineup is...
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