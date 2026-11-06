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Ducks Unlimited Holding Banquet Tonight
By Keally Peck,9 days ago
Wayne, NE- The 22nd annual Wayne Area Chapter of Ducks Unlimited Auction and Member Banquet is scheduled for later today, at The Beaumont Event & Concert Hall in Wayne. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner served at 7 p.m. A live auction will follow along with the event also featuring a silent auction with collectible Ducks Unlimited artwork, memorabilia and outdoor gear for hunters and collectors.