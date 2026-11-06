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NSP Launches Initiative to Inform Parents of Explicit Online Content
By Keally Peck,9 days ago
Lincoln, NE- The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is launching a new initiative to notify parents and guardians when their children are identified in reports involving sexually explicit content shared online. The NSP Technical Crimes Unit receives and reviews CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Nebraska...