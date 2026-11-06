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Winside ALA To Meet Tomorrow
By Keally Peck,9 days ago
Winside, NE- The Roy Reed Unit 252 American Legion Auxiliary in Winside will meet at 10:15 a.m. tomorrow, November 7th, at the Winside Legion. Discussion topics will include a review of the recently completed Haunted Post, the Winside Public School Veterans Day program scheduled for Wednesday, November 11th, a report on the District 3 Legion Family fundraiser and plans for an upcoming holiday potluck. Members also will discuss the 2027 Mid-Year Conference, scheduled for January 15th through January 17th in Grand Island.