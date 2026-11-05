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Mineral Point transforms into a festive winter scene reminiscent of an old-fashioned Christmas card
5 days ago
Every December, Mineral Point transforms into a festive winter scene reminiscent of an old-fashioned Christmas card. On Saturday, December 5, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., the historic town hosts its annual Candlelight Shopping celebration, welcoming visitors and locals alike to partake in an evening of holiday cheer, late-night shopping, and community traditions.