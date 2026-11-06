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Python is de-jitted but still de-lovely
By Serdar Yegulalp,8 days ago
Even when shorn of its experimental JIT, Python has power aplenty. A major experimental component of Python, its native JIT (just-in-time) compiler, is to be removed. But that won’t make Python any less attractive or powerful. Follow the links below to read about all its new features, explore one of its major libraries for computer vision, discover how Python apps can be made into click-and-run executables, and more.