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LA Tech holds Arkansas-Monticello to lowest points total ever in Thomas Assembly Center
9 days ago
RUSTON – The Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team beat Arkansas-Monticello by a score of 76-17 on Thursday evening inside the Thomas Assembly Center. The Bulldogs built off Monday’s efficient victory over Kent State with a balanced offense in the 59 point victory against the Boll Weevils. Iyran Francis Jr. led the team with 10 points on 5-6 shooting, including multiple alley oops. He also had two assists and two steals during the first twenty minutes. Braylon Wenger kept shooting, ending the half with 6 points on two threes. Multiple players did a bit of everything, with both Kyran Tilley and Jay Tyler adding five total steals and five assists in addition to their 10 points. LA Tech closed the first half with seven steals and 14 of their 16 field goals being assisted. They also held Ark-Monticello to 3-21 shooting. The ‘Dogs went into the break leading 38-8.