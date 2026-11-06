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Rockwell Automation (ROK) Fiscal Q4 2026 Earnings Call: FY2027 Growth and Margin Outlook
8 days ago
Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) closed fiscal 2026 with strong core sales growth, substantial operating-margin expansion and higher free cash flow. Management expects continued organic growth and improved profitability in fiscal 2027, supported by automation demand, new products and productivity initiatives. Key Takeaways. Fiscal Q4 2026 core sales increased 7% year...