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Meet This & That: Echo Avenue’s New Father-Daughter Vintage Shop
By Natali Carrera,9 days ago
Father-daughter duo Taylor Abels Rodriguez and Joel Abels have turned a passion for vintage and vintage-inspired goods into the Fresno High neighborhood’s latest family-owned business with the official opening of their store, This & That, today on Echo Ave. Located across from Fresno High, it’s tucked cozily between Moto Deli and Kuppa Joy Coffee.
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