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Longhorn skater wins $5,000 scholarship for film, photography work
By Jacob Brown,9 days ago
Editor’s Note: A previous version of the story incorrectly quoted Calvin Millar as saying “shot” instead of “shop.” The Texan regrets this error. Five young brothers poured out of a van and into a local skatepark. The smooth concrete and crack of skateboards would soon ignite a passion for film, photography and all things skateboarding in a future Longhorn.