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Fish crows in Michigan!
By Jeanne Church,7 days ago
Have you ever heard of a fish crow? This was a totally new bird for me just a few years ago. We were vacationing in Florida when I heard a very distinctive bird sound that brought a smile to my face, and I wondered what it was. Thanks to my Merlin app, the bird was identified as a fish crow! Apparently, they’re quite common in the Southeast, especially along the gulf coast and the Atlantic coast.