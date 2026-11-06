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Oldest Archaeological Evidence of Cannabis Intoxication Found in Princely Tomb
8 days ago
Cannabis is one of the most commonly used psychoactive plants today. However, it is difficult to determine archaeologically how cannabis was used in prehistoric times. Plant parts such as flowers, leaves and resins are perishable and therefore rarely survive. It is known that cannabis served various purposes, such as the production of oil or fiber, and was not used solely as medicine or a drug.
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