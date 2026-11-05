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Amazon Luna Adds Mixtape, Madden NFL 27, and NBA The Run
By Grant Taylor-Hill,7 days ago
Mixtape, Madden NFL 27, and NBA The Run are now available on Amazon Luna Standard. Learn more about the November 2026 lineup and PC game claims for Amazon Prime subscribers. Mixtape was a critical success when it launched earlier this year, but some found its high praise controversial. More of an interactive novel, the game follows a trio of high school seniors on one last shared adventure. The coming-of-age tale features plenty of nostalgix songs on its soundtrack, and if you miss the early to mid-2000s, it may be the game for you.