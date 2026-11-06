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Cottondale Auto Parts Plant to Close, Cutting 83 Jobs Six Years After $34M Buildup
By Derek Bellamy,8 days ago
An auto parts plant in Cottondale is expected to close by Dec. 31, eliminating 83 jobs at a facility that received a multimillion-dollar expansion commitment just six years ago. The closure of the International Automotive Components Group North America plant marks a sharp reversal from the growth plans the company touted in 2020.
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