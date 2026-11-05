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Holiday shopping has arrived: Chicago Artisan Market returns to Fulton Market & Ravenswood
3 days ago
Chicago shoppers will have four chances to buy handmade gifts, sample specialty foods, and support independent businesses when the Chicago Artisan Market returns to Fulton Market and Ravenswood during the 2026 holiday season. The indoor markets will feature artisans working in food, fashion, home goods, jewelry, ceramics, art, and personal-care products.