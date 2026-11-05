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Nintendo Digital Sales Reach 60.7% of Software Revenue
By Grant Taylor-Hill,7 days ago
Digital sales accounted for 60.7% of Nintendo’s dedicated platform software revenue from April through September 2026, up 6.2 percentage points. This information comes directly from Nintendo’s new financial report. It also shows what share of Nintendo’s platform software revenue comes from digital sales and confirms that digital sales rose 60.5% year over year. Digital sales totaled ¥249.6 billion yen. That’s up from this time last year, when digital sales totaled ¥155.5 billion.