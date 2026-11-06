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Springfield Twp Edged by Strath Haven in District 1 3A Title Game
By editor,9 days ago
Springfield Twp fell to Strath Haven in Thursday’s District 1 3A title game. Photos provided courtesy of Greg Powell. Check back for a gallery of photos. The Spartans found themselves playing from behind the 15th minute into Thursday’s title game, and that deficit grew to 2-0 after Strath Haven – fresh off an upset of top-seeded WC Rustin – converted a penalty kick one minute into the second half.